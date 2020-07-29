Two Fulani herdsmen at Adaklu-Alavanyo, who allegedly abducted two brothers, aged 12 and 13 have been arrested.

The suspects, identified as Sambo Mohamed Sawuna, 22, and Bubey Sidor, 25, are said to have called the children’s father, a cattle rancher, to demand a ransom of GH¢100, 000 from him.

Two others, whose names were only given as Abaah and Osmanu, and said to be their accomplices, are on the run.

Acting Ho Municipal Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police Alex Yeboah, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times in Ho on Monday.

He said the suspects, who were armed with a gun and cutlasses, picked up the children on July 21, 2020, from their home at Adaklu-Agbokope and took them into a forest, 15 kilometres away.

ASP Yeboah said that the two herdsmen held the boys hostage in the forest for 15 hours before finally releasing them after their persistent demand for the ransom from their father on phone turned fruitless.

ALSO READ:

He adds three days after the abduction and the subsequent release of the boys, Sidor was identified by the victims after he turned up at their father’s ranch which led to his arrest and hand over to the police.

During interrogation, Sidor mentioned Sawuna as his accomplice in the abduction of the boys and led the police to arrest him.

It also emerged that the suspects and the fugitives had earlier failed in a bid to kidnap the father of the boys from his ranch.

The identities of the victims and their father have been withheld.

According to the acting Municipal Police Commander, the two suspects have admitted the offence in their caution statements.

At the time of filing this report, the suspects, who are jointly charged with abduction, were due to be arraigned before the Ho Magistrate Court one.