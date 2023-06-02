The National Communications Authority (NCA) says it has delinked all Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database.

“Subscribers who hitherto had reached the ceiling of 10 individual SIMs with the addition of their Surfline SIMs, will now be able to link additional SIMs to their Ghana Cards,” the Authority said on its website.

NCA reaffirmed its unrelenting commitment to protect the interest of Surfline customers and all users of telecommunications services in the country.

In May this year, the Authority noted “with grave” concern inquiries by the public regarding Surfline’s operations and service outage.

It confirmed that it is aware of Surfline’s service outage and has been engaging with the company to offer support to ensure that subscribers involved are protected.

“The Authority has in the past several months continued engagement with Surfline following a formal communication by the company to shut down its Radio Access Network due to some operational challenges,” it said in a statement on Friday.

It added that its “engagements with Surfline were intended to give the company the opportunity to:

Resolve issues concerning its indebtedness to its Service Providers Publish information on its service outage to its subscribers Ensure that customers who have purchased data plans do not lose their data, and where applicable, appropriate compensation paid by Surfline to customers for any loss of service Commence the process to initiate bulk-delinking of Surfline SIMs from the Central SIM Database in the event the company fails to resume its operations and in relation to this, enable consumers to keep only their registered active SIMs.”

The NCA says it is working for the successful implementation of the aforementioned ongoing regulatory measures.

