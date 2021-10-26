President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed confidence in the Police Service to provide accountable, responsive, trust worthy service and accommodate the concerns of the public as well as respect human rights.

He is, thus, urging the Police to execute their mandate for the benefit of Ghanaians and for everyone to also know that when one falls foul of the law, he or she will not go scot-free.

President Akufo-Addo stated these when he swore into office a 10-member Governing Council of the Ghana Police Service.

He also charged the Police Council chaired by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to develop policies that will promote the well-being of the personnel of the Police Service.

Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia assured that the Council will work to leverage the image of the Council into an excellent status.

Other members of the Police Governing Council apart from Vice President are Hon. Ambrose Dery, Minister for the Interior; Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, IGP; Hon. Godfred Yeboah Dame, Minister for Justice and Attorney General; Mr. Bram-Larbi Kwaku Esq., Ghana Bar Association; COP Joseph Boakye Appiah, Retired Senior Officers Association; ACP Faustina Agyeiwaa K. Andoh-Kwofie, Ghana Police Service (Senior Rank); Insp. Felix Essuman, Ghana Police Service (Junior Rank); Mr. Hadih A. Bin Salih, President’s nominee and Madam Cecilia Eguakun, President’s also nominee.

ALSO READ: