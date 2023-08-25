The upcoming Special Delegates Conference is a significant event for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and we are fully prepared to ensure its smooth conduct.

This is according to the Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako.

He told Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday, that the party is well-prepared to host the conference across all regional sectors on Saturday.

“We anticipate that the duly authorized delegates will convene at their respective voting centers and exercise their voting rights responsibly.”

He also called upon the supporters of the aspirants to maintain a decorous behaviour throughout the proceedings.

Commencing at 9am and concluding at 1pm, Mr Nimako noted the voting period will witness active participation from the party’s dedicated members.

He said after the polls close, the Electoral Commission (EC) will undertake the thorough task of unsealing and examining the ballots, sorting and tallying the votes, and duly recording the results.

To ensure transparency and accountability, Mr Nimako pointed said each aspirant has appointed accredited agents present at the polling centers, who will validate the results by signing the relevant documents.

Subsequently, the EC will transmit the results from each polling center to the EC coalition center at the EC headquarters in Accra.

Addressing the security aspect of the event, Mr Nimako assured, “Stringent security measures have been put in place to safeguard the integrity of the process.”

He cautioned against unauthorized individuals attempting to gain access to the polling centers, stating, “Non-delegates are strictly advised against attempting to infiltrate these proceedings.”

“By around 4 or 5pm, the conference activities will draw to a close, culminating in the announcement of the initial results. These outcomes will identify the five aspirants who have gained the lead.”

The conference marks a pivotal phase, as it will ultimately set the stage for the national conference scheduled for November 4, 2023.

This event will ascertain the party’s flagbearer for the forthcoming 2024 general election.

