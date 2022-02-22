Hearts of Oak spokesperson, Kwame Opare Addo, has confirmed that former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari’s iPhone was stolen moments after Hearts of Oak clashed with local rivals, Kotoko on Sunday.

Speaking on Asempa FM Sports Nite Show, Mr Addo said the former AC Milan and Inter Milan star lost his phone while taking pictures with a section of the fans inside the stadium premises.

“Yes, I heard of the incident. Sulley was having a photo session with some of the fans and unfortunately, someone picked his phone from his pocket,” the Hearts of Oak Spokesperson told Asempa FM.

“When he was leaving to the safe zone after the match, because of the good performance he put up the supporters wanted to take a picture with him so the news I got today is someone stole his phone which was rather unfortunate,” he told Asempa FM.

The 37-year-old from the very first minute was impressive and lasted for 52 minutes as both teams share points at the end of the game.

Muntari joined the GPL champions in February on a short-term deal and has since featured in three games.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Legon Cities in the matchday 18 games at the El Wak Stadium during the weekend.