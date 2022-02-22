Adwoa Safo‘s issue is now so glaring because of the fine margins we have in parliament now, the Director of Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said.

The Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament (MP), some months ago, became a subject of public debate following allegations of her impersonation on November 30, 2021.

This was because the Majority side needed the numbers at all costs to approve the 2022 budget, which they did despite the resistance from the Minority.

She has subsequently been absent from parliamentary duties, a development that has raised concerns amidst calls for her seat to be declared vacant.

But according to the former Adentan MP, in the days when there were clear majorities with a huge number, madam Safo wouldn’t have been an issue.

“Unfortunately for Adwoa, her situation has become prominent because of the bigger primary issues in Parliament which is the numbers,” he said on Accra-based GTV.

Mr Asamoa further indicated the party has the situation under control, adding that it is in communication with Miss Safo.

However, he noted he cannot tell when she will be back in Ghana.

