Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah showed up at the Accra Sports stadium in a customised Hearts of Oak jersey with Muntari inscribed at the back on Sunday for the Super Clash.

Appiah, who featured for Hearts of Oak between 1995 and 1997, was in the VIP area for the crunch tie.

His former playing mate Muntari was in the starting XI and lasted for 51 minutes before being replaced by Frederick Ansah.

The Super Clash which ended in a stalemate meant that Hearts of Oak are still 12 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko heading into the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

After three years without a club, Muntari joined the Phobians on a one-year deal and has since featured in three games.

When Muntari signed for the 20-time league champions, Appiah couldn’t hide his excitement and took to social media to welcome the former Inter Milan midfielder.

If there is one thing that makes me happy about your latest movement…. Is the fact that your name will be written amongst the great players who wore the world most adored and envious Jersey…. Welcome to the greatest club my bro…. Phoooooobia pic.twitter.com/o6IBJyR0WW — Stephen Appiah (@StephenAppiah) February 2, 2022

Muntari follows former Stade Rennes and Sunderland striker Asamoah Gyan, another member of Ghana’s 2006 and 2010 World Cup squads, to return to domestic football.

Hearts of Oak will hope the 2010 Champions League winner can help lead a resurgence when they begin the second round with a home game against Legon Cities.