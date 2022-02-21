Budding Ghanaian gospel musician, George Awatey, who is also a military officer has enticed gospel lovers with his new ‘Aseda’ song.

‘Aseda’ to wit ‘thanksgiving’ is how Mr Awatey decided to name his first song to kickstart his gospel music career.

Apt to win gospel lovers, the upcoming musician asked gospel lovers to continue to praise and thank God for his doings in their life whether negative or positive.

Praise God with all your strength and beauty. Praise him with all your efforts and dance to glorify him in whatever case, parts of his lyrics preached.

He is a military man by profession with the rank Warrant Officer 2 and he was born on 29th January 1982.



He hails from Dodowa and loves reading, listening to music and playing musical instruments.

