Hearts of Oak midfielder, Sulley Muntari, has refused to rule out a return to the Black Stars ahead of Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against Nigeria later this month.

Following his return to the Ghana Premier League, the 36-year-old has been a livewire for the Phobians after signing a short term deal with the club.

Muntari scored his first goal for the Phobians through a spot-kick in their 2-1 win over WAFA on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

With series of impressive performances, many fans and sympathizers are calling for his inclusion in Otto Addo’s new Black Stars squad for the World Cup qualifier against Nigeria.

When quizzed on a likely return to the Black Stars for the first time since 2014, the former Inter Milan said, “I don’t know, but time will tell, let’s see.”

The 37-year-old was kicked out of the Black Stars camp back in 2014 during the World Cup hosted in Brazil and has since not earned a call-up.

Muntari was reportedly dismissed after he got physical with a member of staff.

Ghana will host the first leg on March 25, 2022, at the Cape Coast Stadium before going to Abuja for the second leg on March 29, 2022.

Muntari has so far made five appearances for the club scoring once with two assists in the process.