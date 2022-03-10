Kirikiri correctional facility in Nigeria has hosted a beauty pageant for female inmates of the facility.

Dubbed Miss Cell 2022, the competition was to celebrate women facing the law, on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day.

Over 10 of the inmates were given the opportunity to showcase their talents, while one topped all to emerge the winner for the night.

A modelling session, choreography and other talent shows were organised to entertain the inmates while they stay in the correctional facility.

Chidinma Ojukwu, who is facing trial for the murder of CEO of Super TV, was crowned winner.