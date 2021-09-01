A Suhum-based New Patriotic Party (NPP) group – Concerned NPP Activists – has served notice to the party leadership to call the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Margaret Darkwa and presidential staffer, Frank Asiedu Bekoe to order.

A statement, signed by the convenor, Daniel Osei and addressed to the General Secretary, John Boadu, said the call has become necessary as the party is going through difficult times at a time it is hoping to govern beyond eight years.

But for the intervention of the incumbent Suhum Member of Parliament, Kwadjo Asante, the statement stressed, the grassroots would have witnessed divisiveness due to alleged conduct of the two.

“It is unfortunate the constituency has been described previously as flashpoint,

but thank God the 2020 election was peacefully carried out due to the nature and

dictates of the then parliamentary candidate Mr Kwadwo Asante.

“He tried every possible means to protect the unity of the party and to protect and promote the good name of the party according to Article D of the party’s constitution clause (ii) and (i) respectively,” part of the statement read.

This, they said, became evident in the build-up to the 2020 election while some items were being shared for supporters.

“We thought we will continue to enjoy peace and tranquility in the constituency until just after the election when one Mr Frank Asiedu Bekoe (aka Protozoa) came and teamed up with honourable Margaret Darko Dankwa the acting MCE.

“They started certain activities which are creating discord and factionalism within the NPP in the Suhum constituency, and as a result bringing the name of the party into disrepute and public ridicule.

“The MCE, Margaret Darko Dankwa in collaboration with Mr Frank Asiedu Bekoe aka Protozoa with some constituency executives began sharing rice and oil to some polling station executives leaving others with the directives from the constituency secretary,

organiser and the youth organiser spearheading these activities. This resulted in most polling stations and grassroots members getting peeved as the party is sowing the seed of discord,” the statement further alleged.

They lamented the party is becoming unpopular now at Suhum due to the continuous fight on social media handles between the MCE and the party bigwigs (the party chairman, the first vice-chairman, the women organiser) and many others.

A situation, they said, has triggered a case between the MCE and party chairman pending a hearing at the Koforidua High Court.

“We the concerned NPP activists in the Constituency are by this petition calling for your immediate action to halt such activities.

“Suhum still needs the peace and tranquility it has found under the leadership of

the MP, Kwadjo Asante,” the statement appealed.

The statement comes on the back of chaos that broke out on Saturday, August 28, 2021, during the funeral of a communication team member named Opare’s father’s funeral in the area which left two persons injured.