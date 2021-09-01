Award-winning TV star and entrepreneur, Deloris Frimpong Manso, known widely by the household name Delay, has opened up about her ideal kind of man.

In series of posts on her verified Twitter handle, she outlined what would qualify a man to have a chance in her life.

Among other things, the business-minded TV star indicated she wants her man to be a go-getter and not one who is filthy rich.

When it comes to being a helpful partner, she prefers a man who knows his way around the kitchen and could fix sumptuous meals.

Delay‘s tweet reads: I like quiet men. I like a man who can cook! and I like a man with potential, he doesn’t have to be rich, rich, rich.”

Below is her post on Twitter: