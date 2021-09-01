Moderator of Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt. Rev. Prof. J.O.Y. Mante, has some strong words for opposers of the government’s Agenda 111.

Agenda 111, a hospital development initiative aimed at constructing 101 district hospitals, six regional and two specialised hospitals, is in full operation.

But, some executives, typically the opposition party have challenged the intent of the project.

This category of persons, Rt Rev Mante has described as ‘witches incarnate’ who do not want the betterment of the country.

Speaking at the Commissioning of the Assin Praso Presby Hospital, upgraded from a health centre, the Moderator urged those “devilish in nature” to see men of God who claim to have supernatural powers to exorcise their bad spirits.

He could not phantom why the same persons bashing the government for lack of infrastructure are kicking against the Agenda 111 project.

Adding his voice, Executive Director of Christians Hospital Association of Ghana, Dr Peter K.Yeboah, said the association will rally support for the development by establishing health facilities in the remote areas of the country.

Also present at the commissioning was the chief of Assin Praso and Assin Jakai, Nana Owodu Aseku X, who disclosed that the council will be glad to release an additional plot of land for further infrastructural projects for the hospital.