North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has mounted a spirited defence on why President Nana Akufo-Addo must use Ghana’s presidential jet for foreign travels.

According to him, aside the high cost that comes with hiring an aircraft, the President’s security and safety are paramount to him.

“Some of these people do not give you the luxury to bring your own crew members so you may never know who the pilot is or the person who used it before you,” he stated.

Mr Ablakwa got fired up in May 2021 over a private jet at the cost of ¢2.8 million on President Akufo-Addo’s travels to France, Belgium, and South Africa at the expense of Ghanaians.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Mr Ablakwa bemoaned the hired jet could be dangerous to travel with.

“Why won’t our president use his own people and the pilots from the Ghana Armed Forces.

“What if an explosive has been planted in it or surveillance to monitor and get hold of your vital information has been installed? So it is not very safe,” he cautioned.

The legislator stressed it will be necessary for Ghanaians to join forces to urge the president to use Ghana’s jet instead of the hired ones.

Following President Akufo-Addo’s recent trips to the UK and Germany, the MP has alleged again that he hired another luxurious aircraft on his recent foreign trips to the UK and Germany.

The trips on the hired jet, he said, cost the state £14,000 per hour and a cumulative ¢3.46 million.