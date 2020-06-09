A repented homosexual, citing himself as a point of reference, has condemned the ‘sinful’ act which he revealed is not the will of God.

The stylist with username, Esedikame, revealed it was not an easy battle forgoing his previous intimate choice.

The act, according to him, comes from marine places and he is proud to have weaned himself off the influence of the spiritual forces.

MORE

Sharing a throwback picture of himself with bleached skin and dreadlocks, the stylist revealed God had given him a new life after wining him to his side.

“Sin is sin it should never be compromised,” he advised.

His reevaluation has garnered for him some admiration of socialites who are impressed with his sudden u-turn.