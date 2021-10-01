A Nigerian lady is devastated after catching her almost perfect boyfriend cheating, with two men for that matter.

A friend of the lady, via series of tweets, shared her emotional story while advising youth of nowadays to stay vigilant.

She narrated how the said lover seemed to be the perfect creature God has ever made, from calling her more than three times a day to barely requiring sex, she said he impressed her in all aspects.

In addition to that, her lover pays her monthly dating allowance of N150,000 amid showering her with other luxury gifts.

She soon found out the reason for his commitment was because he wanted to make her happy, in a bid to have the freedom to chase his main interest, homosexuality.

She made the revelation while participating in an online debate on loyalty in relationships.

She tweeted:

They have been together for only 10 months. Caring was a bit much and she became paranoid then decided to tell me about it. She even said the guy used her birthday date as his phone password so she has access to his phone and it’s so obvious the guy wasn’t cheating at all. I told her it’s actually impossible but she said maybe cos I haven’t experienced such love that’s why I can’t relate lol. She wasn’t lying but I got mad.

Well, I told her if she’s certain about spending the rest of her life with him then she should just relax and reciprocate the energy perhaps the man might be Godsent.

Things were going well till she visited him last two weeks and decided to stay over for few days, she realised the guy was avoiding sex, they only engage in it if the girl boldy demands for it.



She got worried, How can a rich handsome Yoruba man not love sex? Something ain’t right! Aunty just called me yesterday crying that she just caught him cheating red-handed

She bought lunch then went to see him unannounced (she got a spare key)

She caught her man having 3 some!!!



You know the worse part?



The man was doing it with two other men. How could you do this to someone you swore you love? Why are you suckling your fellow men’s balls, butt naked in your sitting room?

She found out that her 10 months boyfriend is only loyal to her cos he’s not sexually attracted to women. She said I should feel free to post this so other ladies out there would be on guard.



