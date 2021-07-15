Students’ Loan Trust Fund has published names of debtors on their website so defaulters could check their loan balance, this is according to CEO of the fund, Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah.

According to him, his outfit has about 40 million worth of debt it is chasing people for including some big pastors.

“If you are a beneficiary of loans and you want to know the balance, you can easily check the debt because we have everything on our site. The law has given us green light to publish names and pictures of people who owe us. We have about 35,000 people who have activated processes to repay their money,” he said.

Nana Kwaku Agyei Yeboah made this known on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday, saying they have about 20,000 beneficiaries who have not made any refund attempt.

He said, but for the loss of jobs due to the covid-19 pandemic, they would have recovered these monies.

students loan CEO

He noted that his outfit also has a recovery month, adding that when they create the awareness for repayment, people respond accordingly.

“People have the mentality that they need to get good jobs before paying but that is not the case. You can pay in bits even when undergoing your National Service,” he urged.

Mr Agyei Yeboah said payment comes with 12% interest per annum.

“They can pay through GCB, GT Bank, NIB, you can pay using your visa cards if not in the country at the moment or on the Ghana .gov platform,” he said.

