Students in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region have been urged to prioritise their studies to secure a better future for themselves and their community.

According to Solomon Macbrabi, the Chairman of Change Advocacy Network International ( CANi), education is the key to success and development.

He stressed the need for students to dedicate their time and effort to their studies to excel academically and achieve their goals.

Speaking at a program for Dialogue in Academic Excellence, he indicated that the main focus was to discuss the importance of prioritizing studies and academic excellence in the Krachi West Municipality.

He emphasised the fact that education is the key to success and that students should make it their top priority.

The Chairman enumerated the numerous opportunities that come with a good education and how it can open doors to a brighter future.

Macbrabi stressed the importance of time management and the need to balance studies with extracurricular activities.

He also urged the students to stay focused and avoid distractions that could hinder their academic progress.

The chairman reminded the students that they are the future leaders of tomorrow and that their education will play a crucial role in shaping their future.

He encouraged them to take their studies seriously and to strive for excellence in everything they do.

The Vice Chairman for Kaakye Youth Association, Asante Abdul-Rahman also urged students in Krachi West to put down their mobile phones and focus on their education.

He believes that the constant use of mobile phones is hindering students’ ability to learn and succeed in school.

The Vice Chairman indicated that, the meeting served as a wake-up call for the students of Krachi West, who will realized the importance of prioritizing their studies in order to secure a better future for themselves.

The students left the meeting feeling inspired and motivated to work towards a brighter future for themselves and their community.

They understood the importance of prioritizing their studies and were determined to make the most of the opportunities that come their way.