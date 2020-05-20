

Hayford Osei Antwi, the student reportedly beaten by an officer of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, has broken his silence over the matter.

The incident occurred at Donkro Nkwanta in the Nkoranza South Municipal in the Bono East Region.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Tuesday, Mr Antwi narrated how the incident happened.

According to him, the lady at the centre of the issue, who also happens to be his cousin, requested from him an amount of GH¢ 5.00.

He said due to his cousin’s inability to come for the money, he went to his cousin’s house to give her the money.



She called me and requested for GH¢ 5, at the time I was writing a quiz so I told her to come for the money, but she declined saying that wasn’t possible because of her baby. So after I was done with my quiz I then went to where she stays to give her the money she had requested for, he said.



He said, upon arrival at her cousin’s compound, he was offered a bench to sit on which he did only to be assaulted by the CID officer.



She gave me a bench to sit on and I had an earpiece in my ears listening to music. All of a sudden what I realised was that someone had hit my eye from behind, and so I turned and realised it was him. He started beating me mercilessly and wouldn’t even allow me talk, he posited.



My eyes, mouth and ribs hurt. My teeth is also broken, he added.



While being beaten by the man, who probably mistook him to be a lover of his girlfriend, Mr Antwi said his cousin stood by and did nothing.



Speaking further in the interview, he said the incident was reported to the police commander in the area by him and his mother.



But when the girl’s father, together with her cousin, was brought in for questioning, they both accused him [Antwi] of stealing a hen from their house, an allegation he objected to.