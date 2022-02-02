A Kenyan student is being treated in a hospital after he was flogged for eating five chapatis instead of one allocated by the school.

Teachers have been accused of beating up the boy with a hosepipe but the school administration says it was his fellow students who did it.

The 13-year-old boy has black marks on his body, according to local media reports and videos shared widely.

His parents say the school did not inform them about the incident until a week later when the boy became seriously ill.

Doctors at a hospital in Kenya’s coastal region say the boy has an acute kidney injury and his genitals were also injured.

Local education officials have closed the school for non-compliance with the ministry’s registration and hygiene requirements.