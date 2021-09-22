Artiste manager and entertainment pundit, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has advised up-and-coming musicians to quit their careers if they don’t have investors.

According to him, lots of talents have gone down the drain due to a lack of funds, adding that the music industry is more about business than entertainment.

Speaking on the Daybreak Hitz show, Mr Logic advised struggling musicians to look for money first before venturing into music.

Stop doing music if you don’t have money; it’s not about talent. Do you know how many talents have gone down the drain? How do you make money if you don’t have an investor?

The mistake we make in Ghana is that most people compare viral songs to hit songs… For songs that have been scheduled, you will blow right now… When your song is planned for rotation with media houses, watch how it will work easily.

Talking further on why Nigerians have dominated the music charts in Africa with their songs, Mr Logic said they’re business-oriented, unlike the others.

Nigerians have investors who are willing to pitch… Where did Fireboy DML and the rest come from? If you are not inclined with the online market and not ready to put down money, it won’t work, he said.

READ ALSO: