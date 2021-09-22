Newly appointed Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has pledged to make the club the best on the continent.

Narteh Ogum joined the Reds from West Africa Football Academy (WAFA), replacing Mariano Barreto on a two-year deal.

He had an impressive spell with the Academy Boys, leading them to an impressive third-place finish in the Ghana Premier League last season.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer will be expected to translate his vast experience to Kotoko, who failed to win any major trophy last term.

“I will do my best to make Asante Kotoko Sporting Club the best club in Ghana, Africa and the world,” he told the club website.

“I am grateful for this opportunity to serve such a great club Kumasi Asante Kotoko. Everyone will be happy.

“I would like to use this opportunity to thank you all for your congratulatory messages, compliments and best wishes.

“I’m very grateful. Thanks to HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Board, Management and supporters for reposing trust in me,” he added.

The Porcupine Warriors finished second in the league last season and fell short at quarter-finals of the FA Cup, with rivals Hearts of Oak going on to win both trophies.