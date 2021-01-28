Creative arts stakeholders, Sonnie Badu and Stonebwoy, have pressured Akufo-Addo to put structures in place, in memory of late former President, Jerry John Rawlings.

Sonnie Badu, making a case for the late statesman, has asked the President to rename the Kotoka International Airport as JJ Rawlings International Airport.

Sonnie believes the renaming of Accra International Airport to Kotoka has served its purpose of honoring the Lieutenant General who was killed in an abortive coup at the location, where the airport is now set up.

The gospel act believes it is about time another fallen hero’s tag is placed on the building, praying God touches Akufo-Addo’s heart for the implementation of his wish.

Meanwhile, Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, agrees with Sonnie that Mr Rawlings deserves posthumous recognition.

In the absence of the name changing, Stonebwoy also suggests the Ghana Cedi could also be reviewed to include features of Mr Rawlings, especially his face.

Their suggestions come after President Akufo-Addo announced at the funeral of Mr Rawlings, Wednesday January 27, that the University of Development Studies will now bear Rawlings’ name.