Celebrated Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has reacted to a caricature drawing of him making rounds on social media.

The comic artiste identified as Percy drew a penciled sketch of one of Stonebwoy’s throwback photos, and the result is hilarious.

Percy coloured, correctly, the green Tema Methodist Day Senior High School uniform and drew its patterns, but the drawing of the being was quite a deviation.

Stonebwoy, after citing the photo was concerned with how long his neck had been sketched, describing it as a giraffe neck.

The comic sketch was shred by his industry sister, Aisha Modi, who mocked Stonebwoy’s face, saying it looks like he wanted to steal meat in a soup.

She also ‘warned’ the artist to respect his elders, adding he will not make it to Heaven.