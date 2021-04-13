Everbond Financial Services Limited has rebranded to Cititrust Capital Ltd.

This follows shortly after the corporate transition and completion of the acquisition of Everbond Holdings Limited, (the former holding company for Everbond Financial Services Ltd) by CFS Group (Ghana) Plc accompanied by a successful restructuring of the company.

Since its incorporation in the year 2016, Cititrust Capital Ltd has served its customers with highly innovative financial products and services including but not limited to Private Wealth Management, Structured Finance Products, Corporate Finance and Investment Advisory Services, Institutional Fund Management and Pensions Fund Management.

In line with the main objective and vision of the Cititrust group, which is to become a diversified growth-oriented investment vehicle for wealth creation, Cititrust Capital Ltd is more geared up to become a household name in the Investment banking and Fund Management Industry in Ghana by introducing cutting-edge investment banking solutions for both the formal and informal sectors.

In a statement, the CEO of Cititrust Ghana Uche Michael Ogbonna said, “The rebranding is of vital importance to enhance our brand visibility, potentials and collaboration(teamwork).

“It will position the financial institution to provide well-tailored financial services and products to its numerous customers while guaranteeing our customer’s loyalty and retention, customer awareness and equity.”

This development will boost the image of our qualitative brand, customers reassurance and sense of identity thereby creating ever competitive advantage in the industry in Ghana.

In his reaction, the Managing Director of Cititrust Capital Limited, Bennett Okomeng-Sarpong said, “The development would not only reposition the brand for superior service delivery but create better opportunities for our businesses, particularly in areas of investment banking opportunities to our numerous clients.”

Lastly, the Management of Cititrust Capital wishes to appreciate all the internal and external customers of the company for the various instrumental roles they have played in building the company for the past five years and pledges to continually serve them even better.