Dancehall musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known as Stonebwoy has set the records straight on his relationship with colleague musician, Sarkodie.

According to him, even though they had a brawl last year, they have settled their scores.

“We be cool o. Right now we are cool. As far as I’m concerned. We were even chilling in Memphis. The reality is that we are cool. There is no wahala” he said in an interview on Hitz FM.

Stonebwoy was accused of assaulting Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town during the former’s album launch last year.

The dancehall artiste vehemently denied the allegation even though Angel shared photos and video of his bruised face.

This brought tension between the two musicians who vowed not to cross each other’s path.

But as fate will have it, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie reunited at the Memphis in May International Festival’ which is devoted to honouring the culture and heritage of Ghana, from May 3 to 9, 2022.

Both musician jammed to their tunes as they performed on stage to the admiration of fans.

