The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has said he is the party’s best bet ahead of the the 2024 election.

According to him, he has the experience and the magic wand to help his party break the eight.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, John Boadu said his decision to seek re-election as General Secretary is in the interest of the NPP.

He explained that, majority of the current executives are holding key government position – a situation he said might affect the NPP’s chances in the 2024 elections.

“I would not have seek re-election if certain things were in place. Our chairman, Freddie Blay is not contesting again, Organiser is now at lotteries, our treasurer, Abankwah wants to be chairman and we will have a new presidential candidate, so we virtually have an entirely new face,” he said.

To him, the only way the NPP can defeat the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is to have a formidable team led by him.

Mr. Boadu who described himself as the Lionel Messi of NPP said he has the “gravitas to match the NDC boot-for-boot”.

“Also with Asiedu Nketia, Hudu Yayah, and Ofosu Ampofo among others, you need somebody with that gravitas to deal with such an opposition, knows the direction of the party and has the ability to convince the steering committee on crucial matters so you need a Lionel Messi in your team like John Boadu to break the 8,” he added.