Dancehall musician Stonebwoy gave off a splendid live performance at the just ended Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Awards formerly known as the Ghana UK Based Achievement that took place in Kigali, Rwanda.

The musician, who won the hearts of the many at the recent Global Citizen Festival 2022, electrified entrepreneurs who were seated at the Intare Conference Arena to support the continental initiative of promoting pan-African innovation in the diaspora.

A wonderful night at the @GUBAAwards in Kigali topped off with a great performance by Ghanaian musician, @stonebwoy 🎶#GUBAInRwanda #VisitRwanda🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/lpi7iGLaYU — Rwanda Development Board (@RDBrwanda) September 29, 2022

Present at the occasion were many dignitaries including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Recording Academy, organisers of Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jnr.

The Def Jam signed artistes, Stonebwoy, thrilled many who attended the global event with many of his top songs such Therapy, La Gba Gbe, Strength and Hope, among others.

GUBA Awards seeks to reward the innovation of African individuals and organisations in the diaspora and Africa, working towards advancement of the community.

Also, Ghanaian YouTuber, Wode Maya, was also honoured on the night for his global tourism initiative.

Our deputy CEO Silver Munyaneza & @RDBrwanda’s Chief Tourism Officer Michaella Rugwizangoga presented the GUBA Excellence in Tourism award to @wode_maya in Kigali at Intare Conference Arena under the theme ‘Ndabaga — Drumbeat of Dreamers and Legends’.#FlyTheDreamOfAfrica pic.twitter.com/XojoTmsU7A — RwandAir (@FlyRwandAir) September 29, 2022

Check out reactions below:

Grammy CEO jamming to 1Gads Activate song!!

Stonebwoy is great performance ☄️🚀#GUBAAwards2022 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iLvoVbnQG3 — Akosua Serwaa Juaben (@Ohemaajuaben) September 29, 2022

This was how @stonebwoy has been introduced at the #GUBAAwards2022

Goat for a reason 💪🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DrpgAL1Kuu — BHIM PRESIDENT 🐊 (@QwejooModesty) September 30, 2022

