Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams, has revealed that his grandfather told him he can now die in peace after watching him make his debut for Black Stars of Ghana.

The Spanish-born forward, after switching nationality, made his debut for Ghana in a friendly against Brazil last Friday at the Le Harve in France, a game that ended 3-0 against the West African country.

However, the experienced striker started his first game for Ghana on Tuesday in a narrow 1-0 victory against Nicaragua in the second September friendly game.

Speaking to Movistar Futbol in an interview, the strike said his grandfather was delighted to see him wear the Ghana jersey.

“My grandfather told me that he could die in peace when he saw me in the Ghana national team shirt,” he said.

Williams, in June this year, announced his decision to play for the four-time African champions.

In the two games played, the forward put up a very good performance against Brazil and Nicaragua. Williams will be in action when Athletic Bilbao host Almeria in the Spanish La Liga.

He is expected to make Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup which kicks off on November 20 to December 18.

READ ALSO