Inaki Williams says he’s super excited following his Black Stars debut on Friday against Brazil.

The 28-year-old won his first cap for Ghana when he came off the bench in the 3-0 friendly defeat after switching nationality.

Inaki, who recently opted to play for Black Stars, has set his sights on earning more caps and making the country successful.

“It’s a very special feeling to play my first game with my new team-mates for my country,” Williams told BBC Sport Africa.

“I was very happy to come in and make some contributions, I cannot thank the staff and squad enough for all the help. The hard work continues for the World Cup and hopefully I am going to enjoy the opportunity.

“I hope to play more matches and make the Black Stars successful.”

Otto Addo’s men were humbled in the opening half of the game in France, Le Havre which saw the Selecao put three behind the West African country.

However, the Black Stars were much better in the second with the introduction of three debutants, Inaki, Tariq Lamptey and Salisu who brought stability to the team.

“I think the second half saw a better performance from us,” he added. “It was not easy because it’s Brazil – a top football nation – but as Ghana we were stronger in the second half. I enjoyed myself on the pitch by helping my team.”

Prior to the game the new additions had an unforgettable night where they were taken through the tradition of the national team to initiate new players.

“I danced and sang on our initiation night. It was fun and I am enjoying everything because the players have been very warm, supportive and kind to me,” he said, after being quizzed on that.