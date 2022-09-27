Some Ghanaian students studying medicine and dentistry in war-torn Ukraine are lacing their boots to return to the European country.

According to reports, some have already paid their school fees after the Ukraine medical schools offered offline classes.

Vice President of the Ukraine capture of the National Union of Ghana Students, Nana Kwame Appiah, disclosed this in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Tuesday.

This comes after the Medical and Dental Council said it will not recognise doctors trained in Ukraine.

It also encouraged Ghanaians studying medicine and dentistry in Ukraine to roll onto the government’s initiatives for them to continue their studies back home.

As a matter of urgency, the Council did an assessment and allowed the students who returned from Ukraine to write entrance exams and were placed in medical schools in Ghana.

But Nana Kwame Appiah said majority of the students did not know about the arrangement by the Medical and Dental Council.

He said majority of those who could not do the assessment are still in Europe waiting to return to Ukraine medical schools.

“We are not in support of the online medical education but we are pleading with the Medical and Dental Council to give our colleagues a second chance,” he stated.

Nana Kwame Appiah, who took part in the exams, added that, his colleagues in Europe are ready to return to continue their education in Ghana.

In a quick rebuttal, Registrar for the Medical and Dental Council, Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, said they will not give second chance.

He explained that, out of the 180 medical students who returned to Ghana, only 120 registered for the assessment and 101 came to write the exams.

Dr Banyubala said their conduct is an attestation that they are not ready to study in Ghanaian medical institutions.

“The decision to place them in Ghana is humanitarian intervention; the window is closed. It is once in a life time,” he added.