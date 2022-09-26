The Medical and Dental Council of Ghana is urging students who are currently studying Medicine and Dentistry in Ukraine to take advantage of government’s intervention to continue their training in Ghana.

The Council says it will no longer recognise degree certificates issued by Medical and Dental Schools from Ukraine, as some schools have resorted to studying online. According to the Council, such platforms fall short of the required training process.

The Council’s Registrar, Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, said his outfit would not compromise the standards of the profession.

“Training to be a doctor must be in accordance with established strategies. Will potential patients be happy to be treated by a doctor who was trained online? We have to take our public interest responsibility seriously. The point is what is the kind of training that is acceptable in the world? If it is not standard, then, I am afraid, this regulator will not give any stamp of approval,” he said.