Floyd Mayweather was out for a boxing exhibition in Saitama, Japan, but faced a tough MMA fighter, Mikuru Azakura, who was not told it was an exhibition.

The duel, agreed to three rounds, did not need to go that far and in the end, Mayweather punished the irreverence of his rival and knocked him out at the end of the second round in a good level fight that could continue

In the second round, Azakura tried to tighten the fight, began to punish Mayweather, who resented the punishment and ended up smiling and backing away, after receiving at least three powerful combinations from his opponent.

However, the former world champion punished his opponent’s boldness and with a powerful right hand to the body, sent him to the canvas near the bell of the second round.

The referee did not allow the fight to continue. Mayweather, per reports, bagged $20 million from the exhibition fight.

At the end, ‘Money’ thanked the presence of Manny Pacquiao in the arena and the respect and affection of the Japanese public, for having paid a lot of money to see him in action and to increase his fortune.