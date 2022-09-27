Otto Addo has hinted that Alexander Djiku and Tariq Lamptey are injury doubts for Ghana’s friendly against Nicaragua on Tuesday.

The two defenders were out of training on Monday and may miss the international friendly game.

Djiku played the entire game as Ghana lose 3-0 to Brazil on Friday, while Lamptey, a former England youth international, made his Ghana debut in the second half.

“Djiku has a little pain so he went to the doctor for a checkup. We have to wait for the results and Tariq at the warmup felt a little something so he decided to say we have to watch out,” he told the press on Monday evening.

Tariq Lamptey against Brazil

“He will be assessed later after training. We hope that it’s nothing serious and I hope that he can play tomorrow,” Addo added.

The Black Stars are seeking to record a win against the 139th-ranked nation following a 3-0 defeat to Brazil last weekend at the La Harve.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at the Estadio Francisco Artés Carrasco in Lorca, Spain. Kick-off is at 18:00GMT.

These games are part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. Ghana is in a difficult group and will need to perform at a high level to stand a chance of advancing to the knockout stage.

Ghana’s World Cup campaign begins on November 24 against Portugal, followed by South Korea and then Uruguay in a rematch of the 2010 quarterfinal match in South Africa, which the South Americans won on penalties.