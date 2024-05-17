The Global Evangelical Mission Hospital in the Ejisu Municipality is recording an overwhelming number of vulnerable patients who are unable to foot medical bills.

The facility is compelled to use its already scarce resources to care for patients as well as foot unpaid bills.

As an Intervention, StarLife Assurance has donated some medical supplies to the maternity ward of the hospital to lessen their plight.

Equitable access to quality and low-cost healthcare services remains a big problem in Ghana.

Some patients treated and discharged, especially new mothers, often wander around hospital premises or occupying bed spaces due to their inability to pay medical bills.

The persisting situation could deprive the health facility of resources to take care of new patients.

Since January this year, the Global Evangelical Mission Hospital has had to absorb the medical bills of 22 vulnerable patients.

“This hospital is in a small community. We serve Pro-poor people who cannot afford medical treatment. Most of them come with no money and no support.

“But we have no choice but improvise and discharge them and bear the cost. And this donation will help us serve the purpose of quality health delivery,” Faith Amanfo, the hospital’s administrator said.

As an intervention, StarLife Assurance has provided medical supplies, including infrared thermometers, surgical gloves, scale and sanitary materials to the maternity department of Global Evangelical Church Hospital.

The insurance company also made a cash donation to foot the unpaid bills of two vulnerable new mothers, affording them a chance to go home.

Northern sector zonal manager for StarLife Assurance, Ebenezer Amissah, says the gesture affirms the company’s commitment to positively impacting lives.

“Mother’s Day is a special day. And StarLife Assurance with considering our relationship with GPCC, we embarked on this intervention as part of the social impact program at Star Life Insurance.

“As a corporate body, it befalls us to make sure we don’t do only business by helping the needy and achieving a common goal. This is reflected in our core values as an institution,” he said.

StarLife Assurance partnered with the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) on the celebration of this year’s Mother’s Day to support the maternity wards and nursing mothers in some mission hospitals.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Council, Apostle Dr. Bright Bill Kwabla Sosu encouraged other stakeholders to respond to calls from struggling health facilities. “We don’t normally get many instructions to support such god course and I am glad the partnership we have with Star Life has resulted in this. The donation will be very impactful for an institution like this hospital.

“I would encourage other institutions to partner and turn attention to medical health. We need instructions to come and help us,”