Fear and panic have taken over a Senior High School in Zimbabwe after armed men attacked the institution.

A staff member was seriously injured after he was shot in the chest by one of the armed robbers.

The suspects, numbering 11 who were armed with four unidentified firearms, managed to make away with $5,134, 14,350 Zimbabwean Dollars, and a Toyota Hilux twin cab vehicle.

No student was, however, harmed in the attack.

In a press statement released by the country’s police, it said the car was later recovered parked on the shoulder of the road miles away in another district.

READ ALSO

The police believe the suspects are notorious and called on residents to provide any information that can lead to an arrest.

Below is the statement from the police: