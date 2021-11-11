The Kumasi Circuit Court has sentenced a 28-year-old driver, Prince Kofi Yeboah, to 20 years in prison for defiling his nine-year-old biological daughter.

Appearing before the Kumasi Circuit Court on Wednesday, Prince Kofi Yeboah admitted to committing the crime.

The victim said the father has had sex with her a number of times. The father, however, indicated that he had only had sexual intercourse with her three times.

According to the prosecution, Prince Kofi Yeboah’s wife traveled to their hometown, Badu, in the Bono Region for about a month, and within the period he resorted to having sex with his daughter.

Prince used to stay with the daughter at Afful Nkwanta, a suburb of Kumasi.

Police say the victim reported to Prince’s girlfriend on October 26, 2021, that he had defiled her.

The girlfriend then reported it, which led to his arrest.

READ ON: