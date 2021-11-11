The Communications Director at the Presidency says the 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should “take a chill pill” and allow the government to perform its duties.

Eugene Arhin, at a press briefing on Thursday, said John Mahama’s concerns about hardship in the country are insincere.

His comment follows Mr Mahama’s observation that the current state of affairs is unimpressive as the Akufo-Addo administration nears the end of the first year since his mandate was renewed.

Delivering a public lecture to climax his Thank You tour, the former President described the government’s handling of citizens’ wellbeing as a ‘common national tragedy’.

ALSO READ:

But reacting to this on Thursday, Mr Arhin said the Akufo-Addo government is not blind to the situation but is working earnestly to relieve the sufferings of the citizens.

Attributing the current economic crisis to the advent of Covid-19, the Communications Director said the government is, however, committed to resuscitating the economy momentarily.

“Everybody in Ghana acknowledges that there are hardships even the President himself has acknowledged it that is why every effort is being put in place to make sure that these hardships are relieved.

“It is not as if this government is sitting down and has thrown its hands in despair and waiting for a divine intervention from the almighty, we are going ahead to do whatever we have to do [to relieve Ghanaians],” he said.

With the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta set to present the 2022 budget on Wednesday, November 17, Mr Arhin was optimistic that the said budget will be comprehensive and capture all the public’s concerns.