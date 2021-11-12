Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has said the month of November 2020 was a very “hard month” for him.

This, he said, was a result of a double tragedy that befell him in the month.

He mentioned that he lost both his daughter and former President Jerry John Rawlings to the icy hands of death in November last year.

“Hmm!!! November 2020, was really a hard month for me. Lost my daughter on the 8th; Papa J passed on 12th. Today is exactly a year since Papa J left. He did his bit for God and Country. One day, one day; we shall ALL go too! May his soul rest well in the Lord. Shalom,” he said in a tweet reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the passing of the late founder of the NDC.

Former President Rawlings passed away on November 12, 2020, at the Korle–Bu Teaching Hospital at the age of 73.