The Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is urging the Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare to stand firm in the prosecution of the suspect who stabbed Ato Koomson, son of the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson.

They urged the Police chief not to let the political gimmicks by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) influence his decision.

This follows the arrest of NDC Branch Organizer for Kasoa Jomens – Kpomotey Electoral Area after the stabbing incident at the office of the Electoral Commission (EC) in Kasoa.

The NDC has said the prosecution is politically motivated.

But NPP Central Regional Secretary, Richard Takyi Mensah charged the IGP to discharge his duty without fear or favour.

He said Kasoa was peaceful until the NDC elected the ambassador for violence as their parliamentary candidate, Phillis Naa Koryoo.

Meanwhile, NPP Central Regional Women Organizer, Charlotte Adwoa Antwi said the NPP is focused on winning both the presidential and parliamentary seats in the Central Region on December 7, 2024.

She assured that the party would not do anything to jeopardize the peace in the region.

Ms. Antwi added that, the Awutu Senya East seat is safe under the leadership of Mavis Hawa Koomson.

