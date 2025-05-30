St. Thomas Eye Hospital Director honoured at 9th Ghana CEO Summit

Dr. Michael Ekuoba Gyasi, the Executive Director of St. Thomas Eye Hospital, has been awarded CEO of the Year in Health Care – Eye Specialty.

The award was presented at the 2025 Ghana CEO Summit held at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra on 26th May 2025.

In attendance was President John Mahama, who personally conferred the award.

The award recognises Dr. Gyasi’s transformative leadership in establishing a homegrown upscale eye care chain that leverages innovative technologies to provide advanced eye care services to Ghanaians and patients across the West African sub-region.

He is the founder of St. Thomas Eye Hospital, Ghana’s premier ophthalmic group practice, with eleven eye specialists operating across four branches in Accra, Tema, and Kumasi, with a new office opening soon in Takoradi.

In 2011, St. Thomas was among the very first eye clinics in Ghana to start modern phacoemulsification cataract surgeries, commonly called laser cataract surgeries, and they continue to lead in this area of advanced eye surgeries.

In 2013, under Dr. Gyasi’s able leadership, the hospital established Ghana’s first advanced vitreous and retina detachment surgeries using the Constellation Vision System technology.

Prior to this, all cases in Ghana requiring these services were referred outside the country.

This year, St. Thomas Eye Hospital installed Ghana’s first Twin Star SLT/Yag Combo Laser, an advanced laser technology for treating the two most common glaucoma forms worldwide (primary open-angle glaucoma and primary angle-closure glaucoma).

While receiving the award, His Excellency, the President, was seen in a rather lengthy conversation with Dr. Gyasi. However, when asked about their discussion, he declined to comment.

On the achievements of St. Thomas Eye Hospital, Dr. Gyasi asserted that the hospital’s establishment and investment in high-end technologies have saved Ghana significant amounts in costs associated with sending patients abroad for advanced surgical procedures that can now be performed locally.

The recognition of Dr. Gyasi and St. Thomas Eye Hospital at such a significant event not only celebrates their achievements but also sets a benchmark for excellence in Ghana’s healthcare sector.

As the nation continues to prioritize quality healthcare delivery, institutions like St. Thomas Eye Hospital exemplify the impact of dedication, innovation, and community engagement.

The Ghana CEO Summit serves as a premier platform for business leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to engage in high-impact discussions aimed at driving economic transformation.

This year’s summit, themed “Leading Ghana’s Economic Reset: Transforming Business and Governance for a Sustainable, Futuristic Economy,” highlighted the critical role of leadership and innovation in shaping Ghana’s future.