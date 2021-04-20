The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has reacted to the Ghana National Association of Garages’ (GNAG) demand for an immediate transfer of New Weija lands to them.

According to SSNIT, the Government of Ghana, per an Executive Instrument (E.I. 1) gazetted on 19th January 1996, compulsorily acquired the Sempe Stool lands at New Weija as a site for Light Industrial Estates.

On the back of the acquisition, SSNIT said it paid ¢1,429,428,000.00 in 1998 as compensation to the Sempe Chiefs for the land, making them the lawful owners of the land.

GNAG in March this year had said the property being managed by the Ghana Industrial and Commercial Estate Limited (GICEL), was given to them in 1986 by then President, Ft. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.

The allocation, according to them, was done when Mr Rawlings decided to relocate the Garages as part of preparations to pave the way for a Non-Allied Movement (NAM) conference in Ghana.

However, SSNIT, in a statement copied to adomonline.com has explained that after the payment which made them rightful owners, a subsidiary known as GICEL was set up.

“GICEL is the legal owner of the GICEL Land and the High Court, Accra also made this pronouncement in its decision on 21st October, 2020, the case GNAG initiated against SSNIT and GICEL,” parts of the statement read.

GICEL was set up as one of its investee companies to manage the Light Industrial Estates that SSNIT had assumed lawful ownership of.

“GICEL has been managing and exercising rights of ownership and possession over the said Estates for years by renting out parts to artisans, among other users.

“GNAG, per a Writ of Summons dated 13th February 2018, took SSNIT and GICEL to Court claiming ownership of the Estates. Per a judgment dated 21st October 2020, the High Court, Accra (Human Rights Division), dismissed all of GNAG’S claims with respect to ownership of the Estates,” the statement added.

The said judgment, according to SSNIT, also ordered members of GNAG to vacate the premises on or before 31st December 2020, hence urge the public to disregard the latter’s claims.

