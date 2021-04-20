The Goaso Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Charles Kwesi Acheampong has sentenced a 19-year-old to six years imprisonment for committing arson.
Kwaku Duah was given the sentence for causing unlawful damage to the Asunafo South District Police Commander’s office at Kukuom.
Prosecutor Chief Inspector Truth Kofi Hukporti told the court on April 8 that the accused intentionally set fire to a tricycle parked at the police station.
Kwaku Duah pleaded guilty, saying he had an issue with its owner and therefore decided to “teach him a lesson”.
The Court convicted him of his own plea and handed him a 6-year sentence with hard labour.
The court has asked the accused to pay a compensation of GH15,000 to the owner of the tricycle, and a compensation of GH3600 also to Ghana Police Service, Kukuom.