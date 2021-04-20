The Goaso Circuit Court presided over by His Lordship Charles Kwesi Acheampong has sentenced a 19-year-old to six years imprisonment for committing arson.

Kwaku Duah was given the sentence for causing unlawful damage to the Asunafo South District Police Commander’s office at Kukuom.

19-year-old sentenced over arson

Prosecutor Chief Inspector Truth Kofi Hukporti told the court on April 8 that the accused intentionally set fire to a tricycle parked at the police station.

Kwaku Duah pleaded guilty, saying he had an issue with its owner and therefore decided to “teach him a lesson”.

19-year-old boy burns tricycle inside police station

ALSO READ

The Court convicted him of his own plea and handed him a 6-year sentence with hard labour.

19-year-old boy burns tricycle inside police station

The court has asked the accused to pay a compensation of GH15,000 to the owner of the tricycle, and a compensation of GH3600 also to Ghana Police Service, Kukuom.