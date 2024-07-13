The Board Chair of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Elizabeth Ohene, has signed the termination letter concerning the cancellation of the intended sale of a 60% stake in four of SSNIT’s hotels to a private hotel owned by Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

Her signature finalises the decision to halt the transaction, which had sparked significant controversy and opposition from various stakeholders.

SSNIT’s initial statement on Friday, July 12, without Elizabeth Ohene’s signature, indicated the termination of the sale process.

This decision came after Rock City Hotel withdrew its bid due to widespread opposition from stakeholders.

Despite the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) approving SSNIT’s plan, organized labor had planned a strike over the matter, scheduled for Monday, July 15.

In response to the termination letter issued on Friday, Angel Carbonu, President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, expressed caution.

He highlighted concerns about the potential fabrication of documents in today’s technological era.

Mr Carbonu emphasized the need for official communication from SSNIT, specifically from Elizabeth Ohene’s board, to confirm the decision before calling off the strike.

“We want to get surety that it is the SSNIT board headed by Elizabeth Ohene who actually took the decision and communicated same the public,” he said.

This cautious approach aimed to avoid any last-minute surprises or misunderstandings regarding the authenticity of the termination decision.

Mr. Carbonu said after they receive an official communique from SSNIT, the leadership of NAGRAT will issue a statement on the decision.