The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor has made 18 promises which she will oversee once she is elected as Ghana’s next President in the 2024 General Elections.

She has pledged to finish the Saglemi Housing Project units and provide public servants with free accommodation.

According to the 72-year-old politician, public servants play a crucial role in the country, hence her decision to provide them with free accommodation to address the housing challenges they face.

Madam Akua Donkor, who was born in Afigya Kwabre in the Ashanti Region and worked as a farmer before venturing into politics, has also pledged to provide money to farmers to enable them enlarge their farms.

She will also change the maternity leave for women from its original three months to one year to provide enough time for nursing mothers to take proper care of themselves and their babies.

Below are Akua Donkor’s 18 promises ahead of Election 2024

1. Clean port

2. Clean and free water

3. Free electricity bill

4. Petrol will be refined here

5. Arrested loan defaulters will be freed

6. One year maternity leave

7. Farmers needs will be provided

8. Farmers who are 40 and above will be on pay list for pension

9. Free cutlasses for farmers

10. Free fertilizer for farmers

11. Eradication of galamsey

12. The uneducated will be employed

13. There will be money for farmers to enlarge their farms

14. There will be a representative of every trade in parliament

15. Local languages will be allowed in parliament and court

16. Fulanis will be deported

17. No unemployment

18. Loan default is not an offence