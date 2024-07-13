Barbora Krejcikova held off a charge from Jasmine Paolini in a gripping final at Wimbledon to claim her second Grand Slam singles title.

Krejcikova, a French Open winner in 2021, held her arms aloft as she sealed a 6-2 2-6 6-4 victory on her third championship point.

She shared a warm embrace with Paolini at the net before looking up and blowing a kiss towards the sky.

With the victory, Krejcikova, 28, has emulated her late friend and coach Jana Novotna.

The 1998 Wimbledon champion died from ovarian cancer in 2017 at the age of 49.

“Jana was the one who told me I had the potential and I should definitely turn pro and try to make it. Before she passed away she told me to go and win a Slam,” Krejcikova said of her fellow Czech.

“I achieved that in Paris in 2021 and it was an unbelievable moment for me, and I never really dreamed that I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998.”

The 31st seed also followed in the footsteps of 2023 champion Marketa Vondrousova to make it back-to-back triumphs for the Czech Republic in the women’s singles.

In keeping with Wimbledon tradition, Krejcikova clambered up to the players’ box to celebrate with her team and family, many of whom were in tears.

“I don’t have any words right now – it’s just unbelievable, it’s definitely the best day of my tennis career and also the best day of my life,” she added.

As the magnitude of her achievement sank in, Krejcikova, trophy in hand, burst into tears as she left Centre Court.

The result is a second straight Grand Slam final defeat for Paolini, who fell to Iga Swiatek in straight sets in last month’s French Open showpiece.

The 28-year-old was bidding to become Italy’s first women’s singles champion at Wimbledon.