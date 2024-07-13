Manchester United have agreed to sell central defender Willy Kambwala to Villarreal.

United sources say they will receive €5.5m (£4.63m) as an initial payment, with add-ons potentially taking the fee to €11.5m (£9.68m).

In addition, United have a buy-back option and negotiated a sizeable share of any sell-on fee for the 19-year-old.

Kambwala will travel to Spain for a medical, with the deal expected to be completed in the next few days.

The France youth international had a year left on his contract and rejected United’s most recent contract offer.

Kambwala made 10 appearances last season after being given his chance as manager Erik ten Hag wrestled with a central defensive injury crisis.

However, with United attempting to strengthen that part of the field and the club facing a tight position on Profit and Sustainability Rules, they believe this deal, for a homegrown player, makes sense.