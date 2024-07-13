Ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has urged traders and the public to refrain from activities that could lead to electoral misconduct.

He said national development is founded on the values of peace and unity.

He made these remarks during a visit to Makola and nearby markets in the Central Business District (CBD) of Accra, where he engaged with traders on measures to improve sanitation in the city.

“There’s health in cleanliness. let’s unite as one people. I want to seize the opportunity to also encourage you all to go to the polls in peace. Don’t be lured or allow your children to be manipulated by any influence to create violence,” Ga Manste said.