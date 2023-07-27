Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has confirmed that the country has received its share of the 2022 World Cup money from FIFA.

This was confirmed during a press conference on Wednesday during which the minister also explained how the funds would be used.

“The GFA has written to the Ministry that FIFA has transferred the prize money of the 2022 World Cup to the FA,” he said.

He further highlighted the government’s plans for the funds, stating, “We are just about going to AFCON. We also want to improve some sports infrastructure. The FA has written to us that they want to improve the infrastructure at Prampram.”

During an interview with Asempa FM on ‘Eko Sii Sen’, he also confirmed that money has been received.

Prior to the tournament in Qatar, FIFA announced a total prize money pool of $1 billion for the tournament, a significant 29% increase.

A total of $440 million was distributed among the 32 participating teams based on their performance in the World Cup.

Ghana’s expectations were met when they were awarded a total of $10.5 million following their early exit from the tournament.

The allocation included a $2.5 million participation fee and a $8 million prize pool for reaching the group stage.

Black Stars won one game, defeating South Korea, but lost to Portugal and Uruguay, resulting in their elimination.

