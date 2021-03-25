Reno Omokri, a spokesperson for Nigeria’s former president, Goodluck Jonathan, has averred that men spending money on a woman they are not related to or married to just because they are in a relationship is not generosity but foolishness.

Mr Omokri, in a post shared on his Instagram page earlier today, wrote that it is not proper for a man to even give gifts to a woman he isn’t married to.

“A foolish man asked me if it is right to take back gifts you gave to your ex. I said he is asking the wrong question. The right question is, should you give expensive gifts to a woman you are neither married to or relate to? No. Who appointed you as Santa Claus? Prevention is better than cure.

READ ALSO:

“Don’t do it! There is nothing wrong in buying your wife even a diamond studded phone. But why be so stupid as to buy a girlfriend a phone? Phone that she will use to call her new boyfriend if she dumps you? And if you have the audacity to complain, she can even block you with the phone you bought. Be wise, not nice!”

An IG user, @stellaababy_ saw his post and left a comment which read: “President of Stingy Men Association.”

Responding to the comment, he said he isn’t stingy and went on to state why men who give money to women they are dating are “stupid.” According to him, many African men settle for older white women because those women don’t require financial maintenance.

“Dear @stellaababy_,

“Those who call me chairman of Stingy Men Association don’t understand the meaning of stinginess. Please research. I gave out 2.3 million as palliatives during the #COVID19 lockdown.

“Spending on women you are neither married or related to, just because you are dating them, is not generosity. It is stupidity.

“Why should men give a woman money? Where do you see in Scripture? Entitlement has totally messed up your mentality. If a man wants to be generous, he spends on the poor, not on women who have high maintenance cost as well as high nuisance value to you.

“This is the main reason too many young Black African men are marrying older White women. Because they are pleasantly surprised that there are women who don’t require financial maintenance. Our women must stop being feminist that still want men’s monies! That is not feminism. That is moneyism!”